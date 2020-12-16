APSCPCR, APWWS team meets Longding rape survivor, seeks financial assistance for minor, trauma centre

ITANAGAR, 15 Dec: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Tuesday met the 10-year-old girl who was raped on 6 December in Longding headquarters by one Janjam Wangsu.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a Dibrugarh (Assam) hospital. The medical report has confirmed rape.

The team members after meeting the girl said they were anguished by the physical and mental condition of the girl. They called upon the police to expedite the investigation and file a flawless chargesheet, so that the rapist does not escape punishment.

The team provided financial assistance to the girl, while APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu said that she would pursue with the government the matter of early release of compensation to the girl as the family is not financially well off.

“Our state needs a trauma centre to deal with cases of traumatized women and children as treatment outside is very costly and beyond the reach of the normal citizens,” she said.

After seeing the patient’s condition, the chairperson sought the status report of the case from the Longding SP.

APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Maling called for exemplary punishment for such culprits, and said that no bail should be granted.

She further requested the state government to provide immediate financial assistance for such traumatized victims, as their families are helpless to meet the medical expenditure.

Maling said that, besides punishment by the court, the society should boycott anyone who indulges in sexual assaults.

Apart from Ringu and Maling, commission members Tame Achum Niri Chongrowju, APWWS law coordinator Oyam Binggep and APWWS Longding branch general secretary Nora Atha Wangsu also visited the girl and met the family.

The rape of the minor occurred on 6 December and a police complaint was filed on 9 December. The same day the Longding police arrested alleged rapist Janjam Wangsu.