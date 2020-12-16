Ensure transparency, accountability

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asked the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to ensure utmost transparency and fairness in conducting recruitment examinations.

“When it comes to fair recruitment, transparency and impartiality, we cannot take any chance with regard to the APPSC. Today’s educated youths look up to it with great expectations,” Khandu reportedly said during a meeting with the members of the APPSC on Monday.

The CM also assured that the government is ready to support the commission in making all recruitment exams foolproof.

On the other hand, the APPSC has requested the CM to look into the shortage of manpower and lack infrastructure which has become a hindrance in enhancing the efficiency of the commission.

Taking stock of the activities and looking into the grievances of the highest recruitment body of the state has become very essential on the part of the government for maintaining a transparent recruitment system. Since the state government is trying its best for corruption-free governance, transparency and accountability on the part of government agencies need to be maintained with utmost sincerity.

The cash-for-job scam in the recent past is an eye-opener for the state government, and it should not happen again in any circumstances while conducting recruitment exam by any government agency.

Apart from departmental review meetings of the development activities, the CM should also take personal interest and hold review meetings with the departments to ensure that transparency and accountability are being maintained with utmost sincerity in implementing developmental schemes.