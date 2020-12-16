PVFC win 2nd Ketem Yomso Memorial Veteran Football Tournament

PASIGHAT, 15 Dec: Pasighat Veteran Football Club (PVFC) won the 2nd Ketem Yomso Memorial Veteran Football Tournament (KYMVFT), 2020, defeating ABC Rengging FC 3-1 via a tie-breaker in the final played at the Doying Gumin football playground here in East Siang district on Monday.

The match went to tie-breaker after both the teams were locked 1-1 in full-time.

Tapang Tamuk put PVFC ahead, scoring in the 9th minute, but Sani Taki restored the parity in the 63rd minute.

The ‘golden boot’ award for the highest scorer went to Olom Darin (six goals) of Eleven Wonders FC, while N Lyngdoh of PVFC was adjudged the ‘player of the tournament’ and was awarded the ‘golden ball’.

PVFC’s Nangku Gao won the ‘golden glove’ award for the best goalkeeper. No Angry Group FC received the ‘best disciplined team’ award.

Six teams participated in the tournament.

Mongol Yomso Foundation – Smile & No Tears in collaboration with the Doying Gumin Football Training Centre organized the tournament under the aegis of the East Siang District Football Association.

MLA Ninong Ering, former education minister Bosiram Siram, veteran footballer and District Olympic Association president Tamat Gamoh and public leader Mongol Yomso witnessed the final match.

Later, Ering, Siram and other dignitaries gave away the trophies and prizes to the winners, runners-up and individual achievers. (DIPRO)