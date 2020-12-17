ADC flags off vehicles

PALIN, 16 Dec: Jamin ADC Yame Higio flagged-off two vehicles procured under the Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana-a sub-component of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) here in Kra Daadi district on Wednesday.

The vehicles have been released to Lumba Dene Acham self-help group under the Lumba Primary Level Federation (PLF) and Dene Mangcham Ajin self-help group under Dokum PLF.

Higio advised both the PLFs to use the vehicles properly for rendering services to the rural people.

She also spoke on women empowerment and the role of women in all day-to-day activities.

ADO Tojo Basar and Palin Block Mission Manager Mobia Yassing also spoke.

Presidents and secretaries of all PLFs under Palin block, staffs ArSRLM attended the programme. (DIPRO)