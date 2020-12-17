Director seeks treasury office land in Mechukha

MECHUKHA, 16 Dec: Accounts and Treasuries director Tedi Techi has instructed the Mechukha treasury officer (TO) to start pursuing land for construction of a treasury office building.

Techi also assured that fund will be allotted after getting fund approval from the government as soon as land possession certificate is obtained from the district administration.

He also assured to provide all kinds of basic infrastructure needed for the smooth functioning of the office.

Earlier, Tedi Techi, accompanied by joint director S Bhowmik inspected the Mechukha treasury. They also discussed the possibility of constructing a separate treasury building with Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi and the DC assured that land for construction of treasury building would soon be allotted.

Mechukha treasury office functions from a rented apartment resulting in a financial loss to the state exchequer.

Prior to their arrival at Mechukha, they had inspected the Basar and Aalo treasuries and enquired about the problem faced by the treasury establishments.