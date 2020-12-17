State-level training for horti field functionaries

PASIGHAT, 16 Dec: Twenty-two in-service horticulture field functionaries from various districts took part in a state level foundation training course, which concluded at the Pasighat horticulture training centre, in 2-Mile area in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Experts from the horticulture department and 41 trainers from the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) conducted the training on various subjects and the latest technological development in the horticulture sector during the three-month long training programme.

Addressing the valedictory function, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh lauded the efforts of Horticulture Development Officer Oter Gao and his associates for successfully hosting the state level training programme and appreciated the CHF for widening scopes for in-service horticulture staffers in discharging their duties for farmers in need. (DIPRO)