Growing crime against children in Arunachal

Just days after a ten-year-old girl was raped in Longding district, another incident of rape of a minor has been reported from Raga, the headquarters of Kamle district.

The principal of the school, who has since been arrested, reportedly raped the 14-year old girl. The incident has sent shockwaves across the state. The angry relatives vandalized the school. In the last one year, several incidents of rapes have been reported in the state. Most of the victims are minors.

This growing trend is deeply disturbing. The tribal society has always prided itself for being protective of women.

Though domestic violence and polygamy are large-scale, crimes against children were comparatively lower in the state as compared to the rest of the country.

Women and children generally had safety and security within the state. However, things are getting dreadful with each passing year. This has to be stopped before it goes out of control.

The government as well as civil society should introspect and find out where things are going wrong. Unlike the rest of India, the population is still very low in Arunachal Pradesh and the situation can be brought under control. The police alone will not be able to stop it.

The civil society bodies will have to be made partners in this regard. Further, the state police also needs to be revamped. Newer technologies should be provided to them. Also, the police must make sure that charge sheets are filed on time and judiciary must fast track to deal with all crimes against women and children. The society, police and judiciary must ensure the safety of all children.