DLEC meet on PLA scheme held

TATO, 16 Dec: The district-level executive committee (DLEC) held a meeting on Padhna Likhna Abhiyan (PLA) scheme-a new flagship programme of the government-here at the Shi Yomi district headquarters on Monday.

Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi, who chaired the meeting, urged all the stakeholders to take the scheme seriously to improve the academic scenario of the district.

Later, a team led by DDSE Moli Tato inspected the Tato secondary school and took stock of the functioning of the school for class X and class XI.

He advised the students to work hard as most of their classroom teaching and learning has been robbed away by the Covid-19 pandemic. The DDSE also urged the teachers to give their best. (DIPRO)