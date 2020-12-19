Classes 8, 9, 11 to reopen from 4 Jan

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: The state government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 8, 9 and 11 from 4 January, 2021.

However, residential schools and school hostels will remain closed until further notification, a government order said.

The deputy commissioners will make arrangements in coordination with the district education and district health authorities for implementation of SOPs and ensuring adequate safety for students in schools once the classes are reopened.

“They shall he held responsible for implementation of SOPs in the field,” the order said.

Coaching institutes will also be allowed to operate with immediate effect without hostel(s), subject to following of SOPs issued by the health and education departments, the order added.