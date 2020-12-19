26 cadets to represent NCC NER in R-Day camp

JORHAT, 18 Dec: Twenty-six NCC cadets have been selected to represent the NCC’s Northeast Region (NER) directorate in the Republic Day camp in Delhi.

They have been selected from a pool of 180 shortlisted cadets from seven NE states after a five-week-long special pre-Republic Day camp conducted at the NCC Academy here in Assam from 13 November to 17 December by the NCC group headquarters here, under the aegis of the NCC directorate, NER, according to a PIB (defence wing) release.

Interacting with the selected candidates, Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan exhorted them to perform well in the forthcoming Republic Day camp in Delhi.

He said that the training philosophy of the cadets has been refined to accommodate the changing aspirations of the youths and the expectations of the society.

“This is to spread the spirit of Republic Day camp across the length and breadth of the country and disseminate the core message of tenacity and persistent determination to attain greater heights in life,” Maj Gen Bhuyan said.

The cadets attending the camp followed an intense schedule over one month, participating in a number of institutional training competitions.