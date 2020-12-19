CM, NHIDCL MD discuss road projects

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) Managing Director (MD) KK Pathak called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Friday, and the two discussed the progress of the road projects being undertaken by the NHIDCL in Arunachal.

Currently, the company is working on more than 700 projects across the state.

The chief minister assured the MD of the state government’s cooperation to ensure speedy completion of all the projects. The two also discussed building of wayside amenities along the highways to provide facilities to travellers.

Pathak informed that six new road projects have also been sanctioned “that will enhance infrastructure network in the remote border areas of the state.” (CM’s PR Cell)