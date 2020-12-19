Online CBT conducted at Balinong ITI

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BALINONG, 18 Dec: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here in Changlang district, along with other ITIs of the state, conducted computer-based tests (CBT)/examinations for the final year and supplementary trainees “in draughtsman (civil), mechanical, diesel, mason (BC), plumber, COPA and CHMN trades from 9 to 18 December,” it informed.

During the examinations, AITT board members from various departments, including Kharsang SDO RK Rai, Miao EAC Namrata Bhatt and RWD AE T Padung visited the examination centre to encourage the trainees, assess the progress of the examinations, and monitor them.

The CBT was conducted under the guidance of Delhi-based DGET.