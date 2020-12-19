WASE appeals for alcohol-free election

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 18 Dec: NGO Women Against Social Evils (WASE) here in East Siang district has appealed to the local administration and CBOs to ensure an alcohol-free election in the district.

The organization urged the political leaders/parties and contesting candidates for the upcoming panchayat and urban body elections to refrain from distributing liquors among the electors to gain support.

The WASE also appealed to parents to join hands with the organization in its fight against drug abuse and alcoholism among the growing children.