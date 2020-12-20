Meeting on DSNC held

TATO, 19 Dec: Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi convened a meeting on the district skill nodal centre (DSNC), themed ‘One district, one product’, here on 17 December.

The crafts centre in Mechuka has been identified as the district skill nodal centre.

The DC informed that, under the scheme, farmers as individuals or groups can avail loans of upto Rs 10 lakhs, wherein 35 percent would be government subsidy.

Kiwi and red potatoes, which are produced in Shi-Yomi in abundance, have been recommended as export products of the district.

Industries Deputy Director Gomar Angu, Mechuka SBI Branch Manager Raj Basumatory, DFDO Tapan Dutta, ADTH Teresa Padu Lollen and HDO Dusu Nado represented the line departments at the meeting and shared their opinions. (DIPRO)