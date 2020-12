AALO, 19 Dec: A granary located adjacent to a house in Hiker Gumin colony here in West Siang district caught fire on 18 December.

The residents of the colony made attempts to douse the fire and rang the fire station here. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The granary was completely damaged and the house adjacent to it was partially damaged because of the intervention of the residents and the timely arrival of the fire brigade. (DIPRO)