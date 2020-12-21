CM, APCC, NWS mourn Takey

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday mourned the death of Nabam Takey, father of APCC president and former CM Nabam Tuki.

Takey breathed his last at the age of 75 at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He is survived by three wives, six sons and seven daughters.

Expressing deep shock, the CM in his condolence message described late Takey as an influential and respected person from Sagalee region.

“I believe leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal. So would his footsteps and the contributions made to his region during his long and memorable career,” the CM said in his message, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Also expressing shock at the death of Takey, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said Takey was a thinker, an intellectual and a great human being.

“His contribution and distinguished service towards the society will always be remembered,” the APCC said, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The last rites of late Nabam Takey will be performed at his native village Ompuli on 21 December, the APCC said.

The Nabam Welfare Society (NWS) also expressed profound grief at the death of its senior member Nabam Takey.

In a condolence message, the NWS said late Takey was instrumental in establishing the IV school (now middle school) in Ompuli and creating road infrastructure in Ompuli and its adjoining areas.

“He was pioneer in the all-round development of Toru circle of Sagalee and also was one of the members of the demand committee for construction of BRTF road from Yazali to Toru,” the NWS said.

“A man of utmost peace and tolerance, late Takey shared cordial relations with every villager and, as a man of his words, he did justice to every single person,” the society said, and added that “his (Takey’s) guidance and discipline in life has made all his sons and daughters well-placed in society today and have inspired many in their lives.”

“At this hour of sorrow and grief, the NWS joins the rest of the family members in mourning his death and prays for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” it said. (With input from CM’s PR Cell)