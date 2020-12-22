Gov mourns Takey’s death

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: Governor BD Mishra has mourned the demise of Nabam Takey, father of former chief minister Nabam Tuki.

In a condolence letter to Tuki, Mishra recalled Takey as a highly respected person who made immense contributions as a gram panchayat member, a head gaon burah and a social worker in Sagalee region.

“A great soul and farsighted person, he has left behind his talented sons and daughters to lead the fold. You being one of them have headed the state government as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mishra said in the letter to Tuki.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (Raj Bhavan)