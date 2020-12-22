RGUTA honours retiring prof

RONO HILLS, 21 Dec: The Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) honoured professor NC Roy of the economics department on his retirement from service after serving the university in various capacities for over 29 years from 1991 to 2020.

RGUTA president Prof Jumyir Basar thanked him for giving selfless and dedicated service to the university for such a long period.

Prof Roy had coordinated the first Human Development Report of Arunachal Pradesh, 2005, and worked on various projects of the state and central governments.

The RGUTA wished him a healthy and a happy life ahead.