Time-bound probe into rape case demanded

RAGA, 21 Dec: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has demanded that the Kamle SP probe the rape of a 14-year-old girl student, allegedly by the principal of Green Hills School here, in a free, fair and time-bound manner, complying with the provisions under the POCSO Act, and to file the chargesheet against the accused person, so that justice may be delivered to the victim at the earliest.

“Any laxity on part of the authority in the investigation will not be tolerated,” the union said in a letter to the SP.

Describing the incident as very disturbing and inhumane, the union also demanded exemplary punishment for the rapist, so that such incidents do not recur.