ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The patron of the All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Welfare Society (AAPDWS), Tai Juha passed away in an accident here on 20 December.

He was reportedly searching for his mithuns in a forest area when he slipped and fell from a hilltop.

The AAPDWS extended condolences to the bereaved family and termed his demise a great loss for the society and the state.