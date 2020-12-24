ASU provides relief to fire victims

ZIRO, Dec 23: The Apatani Students Union (ASU), headed by its general secretary Koj Nichi on Wednesday visited the fire victims of Bank Colony at Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district and provided some essential relief items to them.

The ASU informed that four houses were devastated in a fire incident at the Bank Colony on Tuesday.

The union members also created fire safety awareness among the people.

Later, the team met the OC of the fire station and urged him to keep adequate fire-fighting equipments. The union urged the OC to add more helpline numbers of different mobile service providers for public convenience.