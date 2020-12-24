Christmas celebration to be a low-key affair

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Dec 23: The Christmas festivities in East Siang district will be a low-key affair this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The church authorities here have urged the believers to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and avoid crowding.

“They are also advised to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing while celebrating the festival. The pastors are advised to adhere to the health protocols and ensure safe celebration,” Ruksin area Christian Forum secretary John Panyang said.

He said that steps are being taken to control mass gatherings in the churches.