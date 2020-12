KIMIN, 24 Dec: The recruit training centre of the ITBP here organized a 25-km trekking/cross-country run under the mission ‘Fitness ka dose, aadha ghanta roz’ on Thursday.

RTC Kimin Commandant Dinesh Kumar, along with officers, SOs and all Himveers along with trainees took active part in the event.

“Such long route event should be organized on a fortnightly basis to develop the physical and mental strength, besides being involved in physical exercise daily,” the commandant said