BJP secures over 70% seats in panchayat election

Poll in Vijaynagar likely in mid-Jan

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the panchayat election with the party securing 73.97 percent of the zilla parishad seats and 73.79 percent of the gram panchayat segments as of late Sunday evening.

However, the results from Longding, Tirap, Upper Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley districts are awaited.

As per the results available with the State Election Commission (SEC), in the zilla parishad election, out of the total 242 seats, the BJP has secured 179 seats, independents 20, the Janata Dal (United) and the Indian National Congress (INC) 10 each, the National People’s Party (NPP) 6 and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) 3.

The results of 14 others are awaited.

Out of the 8,215 gram panchayats, the SEC has received the results of 7,717, where the BJP has secured 6,062 seats, independents 892, INC 388, NPP 199, JD (U) 148 and PPA 28.

At the time of filing of this report, SEC Secretary Nyali Ete informed that Longding, Tirap, Upper Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley districts are yet to complete furnishing the results.

“Results from Longding, Tirap, Upper Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley have arrived but it is not complete,” he said.

The overall voting percentage has seen a meagre rise from 73 percent to 73.6 percent.

Regarding queries on when polls would be held in Vijaynagar area of Changlang district, Ete informed that “the election will likely be held in mid-January (2021).”

On 2 December, the SEC had deferred the election to the gram panchayat and zilla parishad constituencies of Vijaynagar, stating that the district electoral officer had reported “law and order situation in Miao ahead of the filing of nomination.”

Soon after, on 11 December, a mob engaged in arson and vandalism of government offices there.