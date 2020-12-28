CM launches legislative assembly’s e-calendar

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday launched the e-calendar 2021 of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) in the presence of Speaker Pasang D Sona and other dignitaries.

Congratulating the APLA for bringing out the e-calendar, the CM commended the step as being “innovative” and lauded the speaker for bringing various reforms aimed at making the assembly environment-friendly.

The e-calendar is a first of its kind with textual and pictorial descriptions of all the local, restricted and national holidays, besides important days and events, said the CM.

It is also aimed at serving as a window to Arunachal’s cultural diversity with the e-app containing information on the people and the land.

Informing about various initiatives taken to boost technological interventions in the state, the CM informed that the Arunachal assembly earlier adopted e-vidhan to make the assembly paperless.

“We cannot run away from technology. We must increase its utilization for the development to pick up pace and to improve people’s lives,” he said.

The speaker also spoke.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and MLAs were present on the occasion. (CM’s PR Cell)