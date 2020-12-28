DCM proposes converting Lathao de-addiction centre into full-fledged drug rehabilitation centre

LATHAO, 27 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has proposed to convert the drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre here in Namsai district into a full-fledged state-of-the-art drug rehabilitation centre, and asked the planning and investment commissioner to do the needful in this regard.

Mein, accompanied by Planning & Investment Commissioner PS Lokhande on Sunday inspected the de-addiction centre and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment there. He advised them to take a firm resolve to quit drugs.

Lokhande also enquired about the functioning of the centre.

Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Society (APVS) secretary Indrajit Tingwa impressed upon the DCM and the planning commissioner the need to decentralize the procurement of medicines and other inventories, increase the diet costs of the patients, construct a proper security wall around the centre, and improve the water supply to the centre.

The APVS is the partner NGO carrying out de-addiction activities in the district in the PPP mode under the CM Nasha Mukti Yojana through the Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-addiction Society.

During the visit, Mein was accompanied by Namsai DC RK Sharma, SP DW Thongon and heads of various departments. (DCM’s PR Cell)