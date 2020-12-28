Tuki congratulates winners, says party’s potential candidates were coerced by BJP to sit out with benefits

SAGALEE, 27 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki has congratulated all the winners of the recently held panchayat and municipal elections.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday, Tuki said that, despite the Congress’ failing to match the ruling BJP in terms of resources, the Congress has won in several places “and all the winners of the party deserve to be congratulated.”

Tuki also claimed that his party did not get enough time to prepare for the elections.

“The SEC gave only one month’s time. The ruling BJP was already ready. They tried to get their candidates to win unopposed as much as possible. Also, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we could not put up candidates in many places,” said Tuki.

On the poor performance of the Congress in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation election, Tuki alleged that the party’s potential candidates were coerced by the ruling party to sit out with benefits and other tactics.

The APCC president also said that local self-government should function properly. “Grassroots democracy should be strengthened. Whoever has won should work sincerely for their people,” he said.