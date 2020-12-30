Arunachal govt names important public institutions in memory of former ministers and pioneers

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The Arunachal government has named various important public institutions in the state in memory of former ministers and pioneers who have contributed immensely for the cause of the state.

The stadium and the government polytechnic college in Namsai district have been named Chow Indrajit Namchoom outdoor stadium and CP Namchoom Government Polytechnic College. Both the leaders served as ministers of the state.

The interstate bus terminus in Lekhi near here has been named Nabam Runghi interstate bus terminal. Runghi was instrumental in the establishment of the state capital.

The district hospital in Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo has been named as Tadak Dulom Daporijo District Hospital. Dulom also served the state as a cabinet minister in various capacities.

Three primary health centres (PHC) in Dadam in Tirap district have been named as Tirong Aboh PHC, after former minister Aboh, who was killed in an ambush by suspected NSCN (IM) militants near Khonsa on 21 May last year.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the last assembly session in August this year had assured the house to name a few institutions after pioneers of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, “May their legacy live on… Pleased to announce that government of Arunachal has named its various institutions in memory of the pioneers. Their contribution toward Arunachal’s progress shall always be remembered.” (PTI)