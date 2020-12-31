Sensitization needed to prevent crime against women at workplace: DC

TAWANG, 30 Dec: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok emphasized the need for sensitizing women about Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, in order to prevent such crimes.

He said this during a review meeting of the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) and Local Complain Committee (LCC) constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013, which was held at the DC’s office here on Wednesday.

The DC further asked the ICCs to take up the cases, if any, in their concerned departments and suggested that the department concerned organize sensitization programmes involving all the employees to check any probable crime.

Nineteen presiding officers and officials from various

departments functioning in the district, along with LCC chairperson Nawang Yuton attended the meeting, wherein they were sensitized about women empowerment and child protection act, adoption laws, besides functioning of One Stop Centre and services provided by it.

Child Development Project Officer Dondup Pema, Case Worker OSC Tawang advocate Sonam Zangmu and LPO, DCPU Tawang advocate Tsering Norbu were also present in the meeting. (DIPRO)