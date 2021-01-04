East Kameng Football Premier League 2021 kicks off

SEPPA, 3 Jan: The First East Kameng Football Premier League 2021 was kicked off at general ground here in East Kameng district on Sunday.

The opening football match was played between Dang Warrior FC and Dosti Yaari SC in which the former defeated the latter by 6-1 goals.

Hage Taki scored 4 goals for his team Dang Warrior FC while Sureh Pordung and Mangal Dodum scored a goal each for the winning side.

The lone goal for the Dosti Yaari SC was scored by Kanu Rai through a penalty kick.

The inaugural function was attended by Sports Secretary Anirudh S Singh, Bhartiya Yuva Morch state president Ram Tajo, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association secretary Kipa Ajay, Sambo Lapung and Lalu Taku.

Seventeen clubs from the district are participating in the league.