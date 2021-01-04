Week-long power shutdown for maintenance

PASIGHAT, 3 Jan: The Aalo – Pasighat 132 KV transmission line will remain shut for a week from Monday (4 January) for annual maintenance of the ‘power transmission line which transverses through tough terrain with thick forests.’

According to the Pasighat transmission division, the power shutdown during the day time from 8 AM to 4:30 PM due to maintenance work shall have impact on the power supply to the downstream districts of East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Lohit and some parts of Changlang district.

Regretting the inconvenience expected during the week-long shutdown, the power department has requested the affected districts to bear with the department till the completion of power line maintenance works. (DIPRO)