Bizarre claim

In one of the most bizarre claims the Assam government last month informed its Assembly that the state has faced 56 instances of land encroachment by neighbouring states such as Arunachal, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram in 2020. This is such a baseless claim considering the fact that facts are just opposite. Infact it is Assam which has been encroaching into the land belonging to its neighbours. Arunachal Pradesh has been the worst victim. Large portions of land along the Assam-Arunachal boundary have been encroached upon.

Often the boundary area witnesses clashes between local indigenous people and Assam government officials. Few years ago many lives were lost after violent clashes broke out at Tarasso under Papum Pare district. Several infrastructure works, especially PMGSY road project along the foothill areas have been blocked by Assam officials. In 2020 alone PMGSY road projects in Papum Pare and Lower Siang districts have been stopped by Assam officials. This happened even though the work was being executed way inside the Arunachal territory. There was a boundary clash at Mizoram-Assam boundary too. Instead of blaming neighbours the Assam government should themselves introspect. Because of their hostile attitude, Assam does not share cordial relations with any of the neighbouring states.