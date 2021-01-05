36 Bn CRPF installs solar street lights, distributes solar lanterns to villagers

CHINKOI, 4 Jan: The 36 Bn CRPF on Monday installed five solar street lights and distributed 42 solar lanterns in Lower and Upper Chinkoi villages under Dadam administrative circle of Tirap district under its civic action programme.

The villagers and the village chiefs appreciated the entire team of the 36 Bn CRPF, including its commandant for the generosity and also requested them to continue their noble work in the future.

Among others, 36Bn CRPF Commandant SR Behura, Deputy Commandant MS Yadav, Chief of Lower Chinkoi, Jakha Lowang and Chief of Upper Chinkoi, Wangchat Lowang were present during the programme.