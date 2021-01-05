Governor commends SEC

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has commended the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state government for the smooth and successful conduct of the Panchayati Raj and Municipality elections.

“The accomplishment reflects the dedication, good planning and efficiency of the officers and officials of the state,” the governor said during a discussion with State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen, who called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The governor said, “Executing the democratic mandate, the SEC has provided an opportunity to political parties and civic groups to choose and share their platforms with the public.”

Congratulating the SEC and the state government for the successful conduct of the recently concluded elections, the governor said that elections provide an important opportunity to promote democratization and encourage political liberalization.

“It is the primary tool to foster political participation and also encourages healthy political atmosphere and public dialogue,” he said.

Earlier, Kojeen briefed the governor about the grass-root democratic exercise. He also briefed him about the challenges of the commission in ensuring free and fair election. (Raj Bhavan)