Naharlagun adjudged ‘Best Performing Municipal Council’

ITANAGAR, Jan 4: Naharlagun has been adjudged the ‘Best Performing Municipal Council’ under the Center’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) & ASHA-India Awards 2019.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu received the award from MoS (independent) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

The award was presented through virtual mode on 1 January.

A total of 88 beneficiaries from across the country, including three from Arunachal were felicitated.

The three beneficiaries from Arunachal, Ponglu Phuksa Rangjang (Khonsa), Roto Tath (Ziro) and Phassang Yatup (Naharlagun) were awarded under the ‘Best house construction’ category.

Under the PMAY-Urban scheme, 1.09 crore houses were sanctioned against the demand of 1.12 crore houses. While 40 lakh houses have been handed over to beneficiaries, 70 lakh are under construction, said Puri.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of six light house projects as part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) initiative, in Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow via video conference.

About 1,000 houses at each location are to be constructed in a year, using six distinct technologies from a basket of 54 such technologies shortlisted under the GHTC-India, 2019.

Addressing the respective chief ministers, governors and other officials, the prime minister said the country was getting new technologies for providing resilient, affordable, and comfortable houses to the poor and the middle class. The cooperation extended by the states in the projects was in a way strengthening cooperative federalism, he noted.