DC calls for quality education in formative years

AALO, 5 Jan: Good and quality education in the formative years of children is paramount, said West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi while inaugurating the Dego Goli pre-primary school at Angu village on Tuesday.

Stating that government schools in the past have produced many stalwarts of the state, Loyi asked the teachers of the pre-primary school to perform their duty sincerely for quality education and urged the village community to cooperate with the teachers.

He also assured to provide toilets for boys and girls as per demand of the school management committee.

The DDSE Eto Ete said that the school has been sanctioned as per the needs of the people and enrolment of 46 students in the initial stage is an encouraging trend. He also assured to meet infrastructure needs gradually.

WRD Chief Engineer Likar Angu appealed to the villagers to take utmost care in schooling of their children.

West Siang DPC ISSE Yidak Angu said that the children of Angu village and its adjacent villages will be benefitted from the school.

He expressed his gratitude to the villages for constructing the school on self-help basis with all furniture and school uniforms being provided by the education department. (DIPRO)