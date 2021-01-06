Heema Hospital organizes mock fire drill for staffers

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: The Heema Hospital, in association with the Fire & Emergency Services personnel of the fire station here conducted a mock fire drill to create awareness among the hospital staff about fire-fighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly during such emergency situations.

During the mock drill, the hospital staff was trained on precautionary measures, how to evacuate patients and other aspects of fire safety, informed managing director of the hospital Dr Byabang Heema.

A total of 25 staffers participated in the drill under the supervision of Station Officer Keji Tayum and firemen Lokir Gadi and Taba Tayo.