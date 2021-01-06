Panchayat leaders urged to work for welfare of common people

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 5 Jan: Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng has urged the newly elected Panchayat leaders to work irrespective of any party affiliation and organizations for welfare of the common people.

Addressing a party meeting at Mebo on Monday, the MLA said: “The elected leaders should work with responsibility to redress public grievances and benefits under government schemes should be percolated down to actual needy people”.

The party has won as many as 80 seats out of the total 125 GPMs, besides winning in two ZPM seats out of the total four.