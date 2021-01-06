Police clueless on whereabouts of abducted OIL officials

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: The state police are still clueless on the whereabouts of the two abducted officials of the Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd under the Oil India Ltd (OIL) even after the passing of 17 days.

Drilling Superintendent PK Gogoi (51) of Sivasagar (Assam) and Radio Operator Ram Kumar were abducted by a suspected insurgent group operating in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts on 21 December, 2020 from Kumchai Hka of Diyun circle in Changlang district.

A case had been registered at the Diyun police station in this regard.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that there is no lead yet in the case, but assured that the search operation is still on.

It was informed that the abductors, after picking up the OIL officials from Kumchai Hka, headed towards Balipather village on foot, supposedly towards the Manabhum reserve forest. It is suspected that the motive behind the abduction is ransom, but so far, no demand has been made by the abductors.