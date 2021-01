ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The NDRF’s river rafting expedition Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan reached Jamuguri ghat, Narayanpur in Assam on Wednesday.

The Lakhimpur district administration accorded warm welcome upon its arrival at the Jamuguri ghat.

During the rafting expedition, the NDRF rescue cover team conducted a community awareness programme at Narayanpur.