ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: A mass cleanliness drive was conducted in 7-D colony area of Chimpu by the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya.

The volunteers cut the grass around the highway, collected plastic waste and cleaned the staircase connecting the national highway with 7-D Colony under the guidance of NSS Programme Officer Uthaman VN, Dhanaji Tukaram Bhendavadekar, Prakash Borah and Trishna Borah.