FCs Abo Bakha, Thunders and Tawa Abo register wins

SEPPA, 7 Jan: Abo Bakha FC, Thunders FC and Tawa Abo won their respective matches on Day 5 of the East Kameng Football Premiere League 2021 played here in East Kameng district on Thursday.

The first match of the day, played between Dang Warrior and Sangcha Ajing FC, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Tapi Hakhe scored both the goals for Dang Warrior in the 49th and the 55th minute, while the scorers for Sangcha Ajing FC were Pajam Piji (42nd min) and Baken Riram (52nd min).

Abo Bakha FC defeated Abo Matam FC 1-0.

Tadar Lele scored the match-winning goal in the 33rd minute.

Thunders FC beat Bana Young Star FC 3-1, where Ape Rapung, Jacky Rapung and Tsering Sherpa scored a goal each in the 11th, the 21st and the 69th minute, respectively.

The lone goal for Bana Young Star FC was netted by Johu Nimasow in the 66th minute.

Tawa Abo came from one goal behind to beat Type-III 2-1 in the last match of the day.

Type-III FC took an early lead with a goal from Taba Hali 7th minute into the match.

Tawa Abo’s Birdao Brahma converted a penalty in the 30th minute to restore the parity, before Musi Jokhio scored the match-winning goal in the 54th minute.