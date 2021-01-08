Tezu GH gets ATM van

TEZU, 7 Jan: A mobile automated teller machine (ATM) van has been stationed in the premises of the general hospital (GH) here in Lohit district by the State Bank of India (SBI) for the general public.

The ATM van, which was stationed at the hospital on Thursday, will remain open between 10 am to 2 pm on working days.

Earlier in the day, SBI Chief Manager Mithu Chakraborty presented a television to the GH’s medical superintendent for installation at the OPD waiting space.

DMO Dr S Chai Pul expressed appreciation for the SBI here for the gesture, and said that the initiative would immensely benefit both the public and the medical personnel. (DIPRO)