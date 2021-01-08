Phase 3 of riverbank protection work commences at SLHEP

GERUKAMUKH, 7 Jan: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s Subansiri Lower HE Project (SLHEP) has commenced work for downstream river protection in the Subansiri river, covered under Phase 3, with the laying of the foundation stone on Thursday by Assam’s Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Naba Kumar Doley and by MP from the Lakhimpur LS constituency, Pradan Barua.

The foundation stone has been laid for one-work package on the right bank of the river Subansiri, adjacent to villages Tadang and Hekrajan, and for two-work packages of 1 km each, adjacent to Signori village in Bhimpara Pothar area, with a total estimated financial implication of approximately Rs 35 crore.

The total estimated cost of Phase 3 works is approximately Rs 175 crore.

SLHEP Executive Director Arvind Bhat and General Manager (in-charge) Vipin Gupta were also present.