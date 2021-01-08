Saikia happy with BJP’s overall performance in elections

YACHULI, 7 Jan: Member of Parliament and BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia expressed happiness over the BJP’s overall performance in the panchayat and municipal elections.

Addressing a meeting of mandal executive members and booth level committee of the Yachuli assembly constituency in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday, Saikia, who is also the Arunachal Pradesh in-charge, said, “It is a happy moment for the ruling BJP party as it has won more than 80 percent of the seats and emerged as one of the most efficient parties in the state.”

He also exhorted the party leaders and workers to rededicate themselves for the cause of development of their areas.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge in his address said that the results of the local body polls have proved that “the Pema Khandu-led government has given its best efforts for all-round development of the state.”

Congratulating the candidates who won the zilla parishad and gram panchayat elections, Wahge informed that the party ticket for zilla and gram chairpersons will be given after proper verification, recommendation and discussion within the core committee.

He urged leaders to refrain from conducting signature campaigns and warned that action would be initiated.

Education Minister and Yachuli MLA Taba Tedir said that the result of the local body polls in the state was praiseworthy, while Lower Subansiri district BJP in-charge Likha Maj urged all members to work as a team for uplifting the party and for the development of the area.