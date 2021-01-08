Alarming number of NDPS cases registered in Namsai in last 4 years: SP

NAMSAI, 7 Jan: Namsai Superintendent of Police DW Thungon during a district level meeting on the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) here on Thursday informed that an alarming number of 109 NDPS cases were registered in the last four years in the district.

Expressing concern over Namsai being included in the list of 272 districts under the NMBA campaign, the SP said, “Drugs and other intoxicants having deleterious consequences are affecting the youth and the society.”

Namsai ADC S Mining, who also attended the meeting, said, “To curb the menace of substance abuse in the district, there is a need of cumulative effort from every department, police and the community as a whole.” He urged all not to depend only on the government institutions for support but conduct community outreach programmes “in a need-based manner.”

The meeting was followed by a detailed technical session on the socioeconomic impact of drugs in Namsai district, the NDPS Act, and the role of mass volunteers.

HoDs of various departments, the ZPMs elect of fiv zilla parishad constituencies, resource persons and volunteers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)