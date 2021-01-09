‘Field day’ on mushroom cultivation conducted

PASIGHAT, 8 Jan: The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom under the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Friday conducted a ‘field day on mushroom’ at one Neyi Modi’s mushroom cultivation unit in Rayang Moli village.

The AICRP’s mushroom project inspector Dr RC Shakywar highlighted the importance of the field day and on hands-on training in oyster mushroom cultivation.

Dr Shakywar briefed the farmers about the initiatives taken up by the ICAR-directorate of mushroom research, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for promotion of mushroom cultivation in the NE region. He also elaborated the nutritional, medicinal and economic value of different kinds of mushroom cultivated in the state and the country.

KVK Head (in-charge) SM Hussain opined that such programmes should be organized on a regular basis to bring more awareness and knowledge among the farming community on the need and importance of mushroom cultivation.

The KVK’s plant protection scientist Toge Riba briefed the gathering about the mushroom extension activities and emphasized on proper management of mushroom units and use of quality spawn and proven technologies.

Forty five female mushroom growers from Rayang Moli, Debing, Ngorlung, Ruksin and Niglok attended the programme.