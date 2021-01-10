VSAT connection for 116 schools: CS

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: Very small aperture terminal (VSAT) connections will be provided to 116 schools in Arunachal for education through satellite.

This was informed by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar during a workshop on ‘Transforming education in Arunachal Pradesh’ at the civil secretariat here on Saturday.

The chief secretary informed that the state government is serious and committed to transform the education sector of the state and wants to see it as one of the finest in the country by 2022.

In this regard, a thorough and analytical deliberation was held, where head teachers from government schools of Papum Pare, RK Mission Narottam Nagar, Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Kendra Vidyalaya, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were made to present their views and suggestions vis-à-vis transforming the education system in the state.

The workshop dwelt mainly on key topics of infrastructure – status and requirement; quality of teachers, learning outcomes, training of teachers etc; pedagogy – current status and roadmap; motivation to students, and use of new methods for education, including technology.

Interacting with the deputy commissioners and DDSEs in the districts through videoconference, he said that the leadership of a deputy commissioner will be one of the key factors in achieving the objective of transforming education in the state.

Speaking on quality education, the CS urged the participants to work for optimum result from the limited resources. “The government will provide all the necessary support from its end,” he added.

Planning Commissioner PS Lokhande and Education Secretary Niharika Rai also spoke. (PRO)