DC calls for concerted efforts to keep Ziro clean

ZIRO, 11 Jan: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan called for concerted efforts from all the stakeholders to keep Ziro town clean.

“The administration single-handedly cannot implement the sanitation plan. The cooperation of all the NGOs, youth organizations and civil societies in creating awareness and enforcing hygienic practices is vital,” Sachan said while chairing a meeting on garbage management plan here at Hapoli on Monday.

Speaking on the mushrooming of meat and fish shops on the roadside, she directed the field officers of the agriculture department under the agricultural produce marketing committee to monitor and regulate the licenses.

Taking note of the depleting and contaminated water bodies in and around Ziro town, the DC assured to rejuvenate them.

DUDA AE Chakpu Raju informed that the department will initiate online garbage-related complain cell. This cell will use all the social media platforms to register complaints, he said.

After an elaborate discussion on the garbage management plan prepared by the UD & Housing Department, it was decided in the meeting to outsource the garbage collection and fix garbage user charges after thorough consultation with the market welfare committees.

It was further decided to ban the sale of meat and fish along the roadside and all such shops from NH-13 and colony roads will be shifted to designated market places.

To encourage cleanliness practice, it was decided to initiate a prize for the best kept ward under Hapoli urban area.

Various issues, such as banning plastic bags, installation of GPS in all sanitation vehicles, management of rural sanitation, garbage lifting route plans and timings, and nuisance of stray animals and ways to tackle it were also discussed in the meeting.

SP Harsh Indora, Town Magistrate Tame Yajum, DMO Dr Tage Kanno, representatives from market welfare committees, NGOs, youth organizations and officials from UD and PHE attended the meeting. (DIPRO)