East Kameng Football Premier League semis today

SEPPA, 12 Jan: The semifinal line for the East Kameng Foobtall Premier League is complete with Tawa Abo FC and Bantaram FC joining Sawa Sporting Club and Thunders FC in the last four here in East Kameng district on Tuesday.

Tawa Abo entered the semifinal defeating Abo Bakha FC 4-1 in the third quarterfinal played on Tuesday.

Birdoi Brahma scored all the four goals for Tawa Abo, while the consolation goal for Abo Bakha FC was scored by Tadar Lale.

Bantaram FC beat Dang Warrior FC 5-4 via penalty shootout in the fourth quarterfinal.

Sawa Sporting Club will meet Thunders FC in the first semifinal while Bantaram FC will lock horn with Tawa Abo FC in the second semifinal. Both the matches will be played on Wednesday.